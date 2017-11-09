Happening nearby: ‘Time to Choose’ to be aired as part of Meaningful Movies series Nov. 11

Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents, “Time to Choose,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th St. S.W., Edmonds.

The film addresses the challenges of climate change, and explores current and feasible solutions being developed by people all over the world. Discussion will follow with special guest Lynn Fitz-Hugh of One Sustainable Planet.

The Meaningful Movies Project is a non-profit organization with the following mission: To help neighborhoods, groups and individuals organize, educate and advocate using the power of social justice documentary film and conversation to build positive and meaningful community. Learn more at meaningfulmovies.org.