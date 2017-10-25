Happening nearby: Temple Distilling to hold anniversary party Saturday

Temple Distilling is planning a celebration for its second anniversary on Sturday, Oct. 28.

Temple Distilling, located at 19231 36th Ave. W., produces award-winning gin and limoncello.

During the anniversary event from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, Temple will host:

– Free Tastings

– Cocktail Specials

– Discounts

– Cider and treats for the kids (and adults!)

– 314 PIE Food Truck

This is a free event – no need for a ticket. Guests are welcome to drop by or stay for the whole event.

For more information, view the Facebook event page at this link.