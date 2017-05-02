Happening nearby: Teen stabbed Monday night expected to make full recovery

The 16-year-old boy who was in critical condition after being stabbed near a bus stop along Highway 99 on Monday night is expected to make a full recovery.

However, there’s not much of an update on Tuesday beyond that, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.

“The detective went to interview the victim today, but didn’t get much from the interview,” Doty said. “The suspect or suspects were originally reported as juveniles but they may be older.”

Detectives are actively investigating.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. Monday. The teen got into a fight with the suspect(s) at the bus stop located at 216th Street Southwest on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, which is when the victim was stabbed.