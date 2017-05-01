Happening nearby: Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Highway 99 bus stop

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a stabbing near a bus stop along Highway 99 Monday night.

At around 8:45 p.m., several juveniles got into a fight at the bus stop located at 216th Street Southwest on Highway 99 in Lynnwood. The victim was stabbed by a suspect who is believed to also be a teenager.

“The suspect immediately fled the scene,” said Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty. “A lengthy K-9 track, as well as air support from Guardian One, was unsuccessful in locating the suspect or suspects involved.”

Detectives have responded to interview at least one juvenile who was with with the victim when the incident occurred. It is unknown at this time if the victim knew the person who stabbed him, or the events that precipitated the assault.

Detectives are investigating.