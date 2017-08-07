Happening nearby: Taste of Edmonds introduces Beer Garden Cornhole Tournament

Something new at this year’s A Taste of Edmonds, which starts Friday, Aug. 11: A Beer Garden Cornhole Tournament, which will take place the first two hours each day in the Beer Garden.
Teams of two will square off in a best two-out-of-three, single elimination competition. The top teams on Friday and Saturday will play on Sunday until winners are crowned.
Entry fee for the tournament is $50 per two-player team
Participants must be 21 or older and will receive free entry into the Taste plus one drink ticket.
Aug. 11 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• Up to 24 teams square off.
• Single elimination tournament
• Best two out of three games. (each game limited to 20 minutes)
• Top four teams advance to finals on Sunday, Aug. 13
Aug. 12 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• Up to 24 teams square off
• Single elimination tournament
• Best two out of three games. (each game limited to 20 minutes)
• Top four teams advance to finals on Sunday, Aug. 13
Aug. 13 (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
• Eight teams from Friday and Saturday square off
• Single elimination tournament
• Best two out of three games
Prizes awarded: (amounts may change depending on registrations received)
1st Place – $500
2nd Place – $250
3rd Place – $100
Registration is online only before the event.
Sponsored by: LOCK Screen Printing, Promo & Apparel Dewar Meeks + Ekrem PC
Download the Official ACO Rules: