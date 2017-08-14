Happening nearby: Tall ships’ visit to Edmonds Aug. 18-21 includes special solar eclipse sail viewing

Lady Washington, the official tall ship of Washington State, and her companion vessel the Hawaiian Chieftain will visit Port of Edmonds Friday-Monday, Aug. 18-21. In addition, the Hawaiian Chieftain will have a special sail viewing of the solar eclipse from Edmonds, running 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21, with refreshments and NASA-approved eclipse viewing glasses.

Tickets for the solar eclipse sail are $99 for adults and $49 for children under 12. You can find more information online here or by calling 1-800-200-5239.

The tall ships offer family-oriented adventure, evening and battle sails featuring demonstrations of tall ship handling, sea shanty singing, and maritime storytelling.

A ticket is required for all passengers, including babes in arms. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Call 1-800-200-5239 for tickets or information.

The tall ships are owned by the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Authority, a 501 (c)(3) educational non-profit based in Aberdeen.

The Lady Washington will be moored on the north side of J dock, while the Hawaiian Chieftain will be moored on the north side of I dock, 336 Admiral Way, Edmonds.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 18 (Friday) arrival

Evening Sail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($42-$49)

Aug. 19 (Saturday)

Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($42-$79)

Evening Sail: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($42-$49)

Aug. 20 (Sunday)

Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ($5 donation)

Battle Sail: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($42-$79)

Aug. 21 (Monday)

All-inclusive with snacks, drinks, and NASA-approved eclipse viewing glasses. Solar Eclipse Sail: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ($49-$99, Hawaiian Chieftain only)