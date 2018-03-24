Happening nearby: Swedish Edmonds offers volunteer opportunities for those 14 and older

Swedish Edmonds Volunteer Services program offers those 14 years old and older to volunteer at Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

The volunteer program consists of one four-hour shift each week. It is a 48-hour consecutive commitment for Jr. volunteers, and a 10- hour consecutive commitment for 18 years old and up. Applications are available on line at Swedish.org

Applicants may choose to volunteer on the the day and in the department that best suits their needs. Departments that are available to volunteers ar shown on the application.

The Swedish campus is located at 21601 -76th Ave. W., Edmonds. Calll 425-640-4340 for more information.