Happening nearby: Steel Magic Northwest to perform in free Edmonds park concert Sunday

This Sunday’s free 3 p.m. concert at Edmonds City Park features Steel Magic Northwest.

A South Snohomish/North King County music program founded by Gary Gibson, Steel Magic Northwest’s mission is “to teach music, teamwork, leadership, and other important life skills, and to build community through the context of the modern steel orchestra.” The youth and adult bands perform together on the same stage in this fun family summer concert. For more information, go to http://www.steelmagicnorthwest.org/

City Park is located at 3rd Avenue South and Pine Street in Edmonds.

The Edmonds Arts Commission’s summer of free concerts in the park is on Sunday and Tuesday afternoons, and Thursday evenings. A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html.