1 of 4

The new Aurora Village Starbucks opened Feb. 24 at 1295 N. 205th in Shoreline. The Starbucks location also has a drive-thru.

The new standalone building shares space with Habit Burger, which opens Tuesday.

The crew from a nearby Starbucks location that recently shut down has moved into the new digs, with additional new hires.

–By David Carlos