A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming to Lynnwood.

The market will be located on 64th Avenue West near 196th Street Southwest, behind LA Fitness.

A proposed land use sign is on display at the site, explaining it will be a new grocery store and shopping area.

“We don’t have the expected opening date just yet,” said Julie Moore, Lynnwood city spokeswoman.

Sprouts is a natural and organic grocery store chain.