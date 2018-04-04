Happening nearby: Spiritus Winds quintet to offer free concert Sunday, April 8

Spiritus Winds, a local wind quintet, performs a free concert on Sunday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood, 6215 196th St. S.W.

The program features Scandinavian composer Carl Nielsen’s wind quintet, called by one expert “the subtlest and finest ever written,” and American composer David Maslanka’s third quintet for winds, which incorporates three chorales by Johann Sebastian Bach. The concert opens with a delightful quartet by Eugene Bozza and the enchanting “Danza de mediodia” by Mexican composer Arturo Marquez.

Performers in the ensemble are: Danijela McElwee, flute; Yuh-Pey Lin, oboe and English horn; Jenny Ziefel, clarinet; Paulette Altman, French horn; and Jeff Eldridge, bassoon.

For more information, visit http://www.spirituswinds.com.