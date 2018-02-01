Happening nearby: Snohomish County Council to meet in Edmonds Feb. 5

The Snohomish County Council will hold its first evening meeting of 2018 in nearby Edmonds. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds City Council Chambers, 250 5th Ave. N. Edmonds is located within Snohomish County Council District 3 and is represented by County Councilmember Stephanie Wright, who currently serves as council chair.

The five-member county council normally meets during morning hours in Everett. In November 2016, Snohomish County citizens voted to pass Proposition 5, which requires the county council to hold an evening meeting in each council district at least once each calendar year. It also requires a public hearing be held during the evening on the proposed budget presented by the Snohomish County Executive and on any proposed ordinance to adopt, amend or repeal a county comprehensive plan; and repeal inconsistent transition provisions.

Each public meeting includes a public comment period. The council encourages the public to attend these meetings as they are able, and to come with ideas and suggestions for the council as they start to plan for the County’s 2019 budget.