Happening nearby: Shoreline CC’s Global Affairs Center kicks off winter quarter with Jan. 25 program on immigration

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, has announced its winter quarter event schedule, starting with an Immigration Reform & DACA Update set for this Thursday, Jan. 25.

All events take place on a Thursday except the March 7 event, and are held in Room 9208 (9000 building). All events are free, and evening parking on campus is free. There is a small fee to park on campus before 4 p.m.

Click on the link for each event for more information and to register to attend.

Jan. 25, 12:30-1:20 p.m.



Immigration Reform & DACA Update

Speaker: Christopher Strawn, Director, Immigration Law Clinic, University of Washington; and, Staff Attorney, Northwest Immigration Rights Project

Feb. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.



Transitioning from Military to Civilian Culture

Panel Discussion: Lourdes E. (Alfie) Alvarado-Ramos, Director, WA Department of Veterans Affairs (moderator)

February 8, 12:30-1:20 PM

Study Abroad During a Political Crisis – Catalonia Independence

Speaker: Jeannette Idiart, Faculty (English), Shoreline Community College

Feb. 15, 7–8:30 p.m.



Palestinians, Israelis, Jerusalem – Peace or Continued Conflict?

Speaker: Dr. Joel S. Migdal, Robert F. Philip Professor of International Studies, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington

Feb. 22, 12:30-1:20 p.m.

Mindfulness in the Classroom

Speaker: Mimi Harvey, Faculty (Communications Studies), Shoreline Community College

March 1, 7-8:30 p.m.

The Tragedy of North Korea

Speaker Clark Sorenson, Professor of International Studies, Chair of the Korea Studies Program, Director of the Center for Korean Studies, Jackson School of International Studies, University of Washington.

Wednesday, March 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The Challenge and Promise of a Multicultural South Africa – Summer 2018 Study-Abroad

Speaker: Dr. Ernest Johnson, Faculty (Multicultural Studies), Shoreline Community College

Send questions or requests for more information to Larry Fuell, Director, Global Affairs Center of Shoreline Community College at lfuell@shoreline.edu.