Happening nearby: Sears now closed, renovations proposed at Alderwood Mall

The Sears store at Alderwood Mall has officially closed.

There is a sale of fixtures and equipment running until Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

What will happen to the empty store next?

Under City of Lynnwood review is a major remodeling of the 175,000-square-foot store and surrounding area. If approved, it will be renovated to include a retail, entertainment and food village.

For more about the project, click here. Public comments related to this project must be submitted to the City of Lynnwood by April 6.

–Story and photos by David Carlos