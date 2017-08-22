Happening nearby: School of Rock Lynnwood to host open house Saturday

Lynnwood’s School of Rock will host an open house this Saturday, Aug. 26 to allow community members a chance to meet its staff and try out a free trial music lesson.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at School of Rock, 4200 196th St. S.W.

In addition to free trial lessons, School of Rock is also celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love. On Saturday, a free tie dye T-shirt station will be set up for attendees to dye their own shirts. Attendees are asked to bring their own T-shirts or purchase one at the event for $5 while supplies and sizes last.

School of Rock Lynnwood is a locally owned performance music school that gets students playing on the stage and in the community. Programs are available for kids ages 5 and up, including an adult rock program. Click here for more information.