Happening nearby: Schack Art Center displays art in Lynnwood and elsewhere

Lynnwood Convention Center

3711 196th St. S.W.

A stroll through the generous hallways of the Lynnwood Convention Center, where Schack Art Center displays collections from local artists throughout the convention center has to be on every art enthusiasts things to do list.

If you haven’t attended an event at the convention center and need an excuse to satisfy your curiosity about this architecturally notable building Artfully Edmonds recommends a springtime visit. General information and hours of the convention center can be found at this link.

– – –

Out-of-town exhibitions not to be missed

Schack Art Museum (2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett) currently has on exhibit Over the Rainbow: A retrospective of Alfredo Arreguin. This unveiling will be celebrated with a reception on Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. and represents a small survey of the career of the painter who arrived Seattle from Michoacan, Mexico in 1956 and made his mark with the vitality of color and bold subjects.

Arreguin pursued both is undergraduate and graduate level art education at the University of Washington, receiving his MFA in 1967.

Also exhibiting at Schack is a collection of contemporary Mex-Xiacano Art in the Pacific Northwest intended to showcase the rich history and art that exists as a result of the Mexican migration to the Northwest and curated by Dr. Lauro H. Flores.

–By Emily Hill