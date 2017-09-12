Happening nearby: Sandwich order gone wrong results in crash, arrest

It started with a man and woman who weren’t happy about how a Subway employee on Edmonds’ Highway 99 was making a sandwich and it ended with a police pursuit and crash in Shoreline.

That’s the story behind an incident that began around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, when Edmonds police received a call from the Subway at 238th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

“The clerk was screaming and we didn’t know what was going on,” Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said. Two officers responded, and as they were walking in, a black truck went speeding out of the parking lot located in front of the store.

The clerk was frantic, as she had been robbed the week before, Hawley said. “All we could get was that people had jumped the counter,” he added.

An Edmonds police officer found the truck, which turned off the highway when they saw him. “The officer caught up to the truck on 76th Avenue West and tried to stop it,” Hawley said. With police in pursuit, the truck headed southbound on 76th Avenue West, entering Shoreline where the roadway becomes Meridian Avenue North. The truck then crashed into the power pole around 185th and Meridian, causing a power outage in the Shoreline area nearby.

Police estimated he truck was only going about 20 mpt when it crashed, Hawley said.

The truck’s male driver was booked for eluding a police vehicle. He also had a $35,000 warrant for a domestic violence charge. A female passenger was booked for threatening the clerk.

And the incident that started the whole event?

“Apparently, the two suspects were upset with how the clerk was making their sandwich, wanted something they were out of and jumped the counter to try and get it,” Hawley said.

The missing ingredient? Chipotle Southwest Sauce.