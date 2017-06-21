Happening nearby: Safeway to hold Grand Opening at Highway 99 location June 28

Safeway is returning to Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The store is opening in what used to be an Albertson’s, in the James Village shopping center at 19500 Highway 99.

The new Safeway will hold a grand re-opening on Wednesday, June 28 after an extensive remodel.

As part of the celebration, the store will be sampling Safeway’s taste of OWN brands and some of its newest local vendors. The store will also be randomly selecting 100 customers to receive free groceries, giving away localized reusable bags and offering slices of cake.

The Lynnwood Safeway’s expansion and remodel upgraded all the store’s specialty departments:

· An expanded produce department will offer an abundant variety of organic and locally-grown produce, as well as a fresh cut fruit and vegetable center;

· Enhanced local, natural, organic, specialty, healthy and ethnic offerings;

· The remodeled deli holds an array of ready-made options and sandwich choices, expanded cheese case, sushi, soup bar and wing bar;

· Full-service butcher block with a vast array of fresh meat offerings;

· A scratch bakery, with custom cake services, including photo cakes;

· An expanded wine and spirits department with a plentiful selection of local choices;

· A renovated Starbucks kiosk with a massive indoor seating area.

The Lynnwood Safeway employs nearly 100 people is managed by Dave Hayes, who has been with the company for more than 39 years.

The community celebrations begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. The store will also thank its customers by honoring community champions at the Lynnwood Boys and Girls Club and the Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Program. Lastly, the Store Director, Dave Hayes, will recognize several long-time Lynnwood Safeway employees.