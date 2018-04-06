Happening nearby: Rick Steves to talk about his 2017 travels at April 7 ECA event

Rick Steves shares lessons from his 2017 travels in a free talk at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

His travels last year took him from Sicily (touring) to Portugal (TV production), to Paris (guidebook research) to Ireland (touring) to Scotland (guidebook research), to the Black Forest, Alsace, and Switzerland (guidebook research), to cruising the Mediterranean (TV production) and finally to Germany (producing a TV show about Fascism in 20th century Europe).

With the help of 500 photographs, he’ll share his adventures and behind-the-scenes stories in this once-only presentation. There are plenty of seats and you can just show up. For details, see www.ricksteves.com.