Happening nearby: Professional Photographers of WA to hold conference March 24-27

Professional Photographers of Washington (PPW) is hosting their conference “Pacific Northwest Creative Summit” at the Lynnwood Embassy Suites Hotel, 20610 44th Ave. W., from March 24-27, 2018.

This four-day event features cutting-edge, world renowned photographers and photography business gurus. The event also showcases a photo art show / expo that is free and open to the public.

The Gala Art Show from the PPW State Image Competition will be on view on Saturday, March 24 from 3-8:30 p.m., as well as on Sunday and Monday, March 25 and 26 from 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

In addition, some of the photos will also be exhibited at Lynnwood City Hall starting March 28.

For more information, click here.