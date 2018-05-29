Happening nearby: Private pilot ground school summer class at Museum of Flight

Students entering 9th through 12th grade throughout the Puget Sound region are eligible to take a three-week piloting and aviation course at the Museum of Flight this summer.

The course gives students the chance to explore the world of aviation while creating a base of aeronautical knowledge that pilots need to successfully pass the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) private pilot written exam.

Instructors are licensed pilots and educators who will engage you in hands-on learning in the Museum of Flight’s state-of-the-art simulator lab and through team projects. Students will meet fascinating professionals in the aviation industry and take field trips to local aviation and aerospace companies.

The course costs $35 and runs from June 25-July 13, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. There is no class on Wednesday, July 4. The Museum of Flight is located at 9404 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle.

To learn more about the class, click here.