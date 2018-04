Edmonds police are seeking this suspect in the break-in of this north Edmonds home in the 7500 block of 162nd Street Southwest around 10 a.m. April 10. The thief took undetermined items from the home, leaving quickly when the alarm went off.

Here is a photo of the suspect’s car — a 2011-2013 Hyundai Sonata with what is believed to be an Arizona license plate and a missing hubcap on the driver’s side.

If you have more information, call the Edmonds police non-emergency number at 425-775-3000.