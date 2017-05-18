Happening nearby: Police searching for missing Edmonds man

Edmonds police Thursday morning said that they are searching for a 75-year-old Edmonds man who didn’t return home from a walk in downtown Edmonds.

Alan Torkelson was last seen idowntown at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, according to police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley.

Torkelson, who has Alzheimer’s, was reported missing by his family after he didn’t return home. Edmonds police and Snohomish County Search and Rescue crews are out looking for him, Hawley said.

He was last seen wearing a yellow coat and khaki pants.

Anyone seeing Torkelson is asked to call 9-1-1.