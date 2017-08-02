Happening nearby: Police issue alert for missing 4-year-old girl, mother

Edmonds police have issued an endangered/missing person alert (EMPA) through the state Amber Alert System for a 4-year-old Edmonds girl and her mother.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, police are looking for Bryn McEwan and her mother Ramona McEwan, who picked Bryn up from day care in Lynnwood on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Ramona McEwan was last seen driving a blue 2001 Jeep Wrangler with Washington license plate AUD5538.

“There is concern regarding Ramona’s mental state and we are trying to find both of them to make sure everyone is all right,” Hawley said.

The facts of the case did not meet the criteria for an actual Amber Alert, so the endangered/missing person alert designation was used instead, Hawley added.

Anyone who knows where the mother and daughter are, or sees them, is asked to call 911.