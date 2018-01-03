Happening nearby: Police investigating Wednesday bank robbery in Lynnwood

The Lynnwood police department is investigating a bank robbery reported on Wednesday just after 2 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Wells Fargo branch located in the 6400 block of 196th Street Southwest, according to Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

“The suspect was described as a 50 to 60 year old white male, taller with a thin build, wearing a black hat, sunglasses and black clothing,” Doty said. “(He) took an undisclosed amount of money.”

A police K-9 unit attempted to locate the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The robbery is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Brian Jorgensen at 425-670-5632 or to submit a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).