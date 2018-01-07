Happening nearby: Police investigating after Edmonds man dies of gunshot wound

Edmonds police said Sunday morning that an Edmonds man died from a gunshot wound after being rushed late Saturday night to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

According to Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley, Edmonds patrol officers responded to a call in the 17700 block of 76th Avenue West around 11:25 p.m. after people at the house reported hearing a gunshot from upstairs. They found a 27-year-old man from Edmonds with a gunshot wound. An aid crew rushed the man to Harborview, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detectives have been at the scene overnight and the Washington State Patrol crime lab has been helping collect evidence, Hawley said. “Because this investigation is still in the early phases, detectives are still sorting out what took place,” he said.

Police have no additional details at this time and will release further information as it become available, he added.