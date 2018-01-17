Happening nearby: Police capture suspect in Jan. 6 shooting death of Edmonds man

A man wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Jan. 6 shooting death of a 27-year-old Edmonds man was captured hiding in closet in Everett Tuesday night, Jan. 16, Edmonds police said.

Murder suspect Derrick Crawford was caught at a residence in the 6000 block of Broadway in Everett, said Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley. “He was found hiding in a closet by members of the Edmonds Police Detective and Street Crimes Units, along with help from the Snohomish County Regional Task Force,” Hawley said.

Crawford was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder, Hawley said.

Crawford is suspected of shooting the victim, 27-year-old Joshua Werner, at a home in the 17700 block of 76th Avenue West around 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 6. Werner, who was shot in the head, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.