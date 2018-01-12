Happening nearby: Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Highway 99 Thursday night

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car in the 18800 block of Highway 99.

The incident was reported after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The deceased pedestrian is described as an adult male. No further information about the man or the cause of the crash had been released as of Friday morning.

“Investigation is very preliminary,” a tweet from Lynnwood Police stated Thursday night.

A section of Highway 99 was closed between 188th Street Southwest and 186th Street Southwest for a couple of hours late Thursday night and early Friday morning for the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.