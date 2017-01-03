Happening nearby: Painting With Cats event at the Kitty Catfe

Paint … And Sip! at

The Kitty Catfe

9697 Firdale Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 22

11-1 p.m.

The Painted Palaces, a Lynnwood-based paint-and-sip studio, is joining forces with The Kitty Catfé, for a paint-in to benefit cat rescue organization, Motley Zoo.

Painting With Cats is the theme and the $35 per person registration fee includes a benefit donation to Motley Zoo, as well as provisions canvas, easel, paints, brushes, apron, plus the advice of an art instructor.

Beverages and snacks are complimentary.

Attendees are asked to register to save their spot here: http://www.thepaintedpalaces.com/Events/Event/8369.

The Kitty Catfe is owned by Kristina Marie Amlak, who describes her business as, “a comfy café located in Firdale, where humans can come and relax with a cup of coffee and café fare while enjoying the cuddles and playfulness of adoptable kitties.”

One goal of the Catfé is to find a “fur-ever home” for the non-resident kitties that are brought in to the catfé by Motley Zoo staff.

Elizabeth Shriner, owner of The Painted Palaces (locations in Lynnwood and Olympia), organized the Sunday, Jan. 22 Firdale paint-in along with studio manager, Tinnel Lovitt, who can be contacted at info@ThePaintedPalaces.com.

–By Emily Hill