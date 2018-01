1 of 2

Update: The owner has been found, according to posts on Lost Dogs of Snohomish County.

This dog is recovering at Veterinary Specialty Center in Lynnwood after being hit by a car at Highway 99 and 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds Wednesday. He was wearing a plaid collar/vest but was not wearing tags, so a passerby took him to the vet.

If you have information about the dog, call VSC at 425-697-6106 or contact the Lost Dogs of Snohomish County no. 1 Facebook page administrator here.