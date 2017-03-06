Happening nearby: No one injured as violent robbery at motel ends with shots fired

Edmonds police are continuing to investigate a cell phone robbery that resulted in shots fired at a Highway 99 motel Sunday night. No one was injured and so far those reported to be involved in the incident have been uncooperative, police said.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, police responded around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to a call regarding gunshots in the area of 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99. Initial reports came from a condominium complex east of Andy’s Motel at 22201 Highway 99.

“Arriving officers found witnesses at the motel along with multiple shell casings and an area where bullets appeared to have struck the building,” McClure said. “However, no one had come forward to say that they were directly involved in the incident.”

Nearly an hour later, officers were able to locate a 42-year-old Seattle man who said that he was robbed of his cell phone and cash by four subjects in a motel room. At least one of the subjects was known to him but that person was not cooperative with officers or detectives who responded to the scene, McClure said.

Information obtained by police so far indicates that the suspects left in a larger black SUV, and may have included one white female, one white male, one Asian or Pacific Islander male and another possibly Hispanic male. No other suspect information is currently available.

“EPD wants the public to know that this was not a random incident and there is no immediate threat to the general public,” McClure said. “We encourage anyone to call 911 immediately if they have a public safety concern.”

If you have information regarding this case, call Edmonds police directly at 425-771-0200 or use the anonymous tip line at 425-771-0212 or online at epdtips.edmopndswa.gov.