Happening nearby: No injuries as car hits Swift bus on Highway 99 Wednesday

No one was injured Wednesday afternoon when a car collided with a Community Transit Swift bus near the 99 Ranch Market in the 22500 block of Highway 99.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. when the driver of a black Lexus sedan, which was headed northbound on Highway 99, attempted a left turn toward a driveway. The car “made it through the two inside lanes but drove into the left side of the southbound bus in the outside lane,” Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said.

The Swift bus was carrying six passengers at the time of the collision, Hawley said.