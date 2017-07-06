Happening nearby: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ kicks off Edmonds series July 9

The first free City of Edmonds Concerts in the Park event is actually a play, Williams Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” to be performed at Edmonds City Park, 3rd Avenue South and Pine Street, on Sunday, July 9, 3-4:45 p.m.

Presented by Seattle Shakespeare Co/Wooden O Productions, this screwball comedy features the bantering of two of his cleverest characters. For Beatrice and Benedick, love is a game of wits played with guarded hearts. Yet everyone can see they’re meant for each other. Newly engaged Hero and Claudio conspire to trick the pair into admitting their affections and falling for each other. But schemes are afoot to ruin everyone’s happiness through dire accusations. Will love win out in the end? Directed by Jon Kretzu.

Edmonds Arts Commission presents a summer of free concerts in the park on Sunday and Tuesday afternoons, and Thursday evenings, sponsored by Lynnwood Honda, Acura of Lynnwood and The Hazel Miller Foundation. A complete calendar can be found at www.edmondswa.gov/summer-concerts.html.