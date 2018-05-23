Happening nearby: Lynnwood Rotary to remember veterans with Thursday talk

Operation Military Family Cares CEO Mike Schindler is the guest speaker at the Lynnwood Rotary’s Thursday, May 24 meeting.

Schindler will speak in honor of Memorial Day. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and the founder of Operation Military Family Cares, a non-profit providing programs and solutions that improve the health, morale and finances of our nation’s veteran families and the the industries that hire them.

Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s meeting will be meeting Thursday, May 24 at Woodway Hall (near the Lynnwood golf course) Room 201, 20200 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood from noon-1:30 p.m. The public is invited to join in for lunch and take time to remember those who have served our country and died for our freedom.