Happening nearby: Lynnwood Police release video of smash-and-grab at Alderwood Mall



The Lynnwood Police Department released this surveillance video of a smash-and-grab theft at Ben Bridge inside Alderwood Mall.

The incident was reported at about 5:32 p.m. on Tuesday. At least two suspects entered the store. One smashed a display cabinet with what was described as a large device similar to a sledgehammer. The suspects then stole several watches.

No employees or bystanders were injured, according to a report by Cmdr. Sean Doty. The suspects fled out of the north side of the mall.

Both suspects were described as black males wearing all black clothing. The theft is under active investigation and detectives are reviewing potential video and interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).