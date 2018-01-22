Happening nearby: Lynnwood police investigating Monday bank robbery on 196th

Lynnwood police are investigating a bank robbery Monday afternoon. Photos of the suspect were released at 3:30 p.m.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at the US Bank branch located at the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest.

Based on surveillance video, the suspect appears to be the same suspect who robbed a Lynnwood Wells Fargo bank on Thursday, Jan. 18. He is described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall man in his mid-30s to mid-40s with blonde hair and a medium build.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money and has not been captured. No weapons were used and no one injured, according to Lynnwood police. The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money and has not been captured.

Anyone having information is asked to contact Detective Jorgensen at 425-670-5632. If you see the suspect, you are advised not to approach and immediately call 911.