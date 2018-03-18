Happening nearby: Ivar’s Seafood Bar featuring birthday specials March 20

On Tuesday, March 20, hungry seafood fans can catch a “reel” deal at Ivar’s Seafood Bars — including the Edmonds location — and full-service restaurants in celebration of what would have been the o-fish-al 113th birthday of Ivar Haglund, the restaurants’ iconic flounder.

Throughout the day, fans who purchase one regularly-priced entrée and wish Ivar “Happy Birthday,” will receive a second entrée of their choice — from a special birthday menu — for just $1.13. In addition to the birthday discounts, Ivar’s will also treat the first 113 guests at each location to a celebratory pineapple coconut mini cupcake dessert made by Cakes of Paradise in Seattle.

Plus, fans can get in on the birthday action and strike a pose using the custom Ivar’s photo frame on Facebook. Guests who are Facebook users can visit Ivars.com/birthday, select a link for one of two celebratory digital photo frames to take a photo with Facebook’s camera feature. Once the photo is taken, fans can immediately share on their Facebook page or with friends — and include hashtag #IvarsBDay – to be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $113 Ivar’s Gift Card.

Fans can also ‘save’ the image – include hashtag #IvarsBDay – to enter via Twitter or Instagram too. The birthday contest ends March 21. Additional rules and details will be available at Ivars.com.

Ivar Haglund began the restaurant chain bearing his name in 1938, when he opened a fish and chips stand at his aquarium, which was located on the Seattle Waterfront at Pier 3 (now Pier 54). He passed away in 1985 just shy of his 80th birthday. The history behind Ivar Haglund can be found on Ivar’s website.

The birthday bargain is available all day at any of the 21 Ivar’s Seafood Bars located throughout Washington state, excluding airport and stadium locations. Most Seafood Bars will have extended hours (10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.) to accommodate the influx of hungry revelers, with hours varying by location. The Edmonds Seafood Bar location is at 9910 Edmonds Way.

To view the special birthday menus and details on the participating locations, please visit: www.Ivars.com/birthday.