Happening nearby: Investigators seek help identifying alleged prolific bank robber

Investigators are seeking help from the public to help identify who they say is a prolific bank robber.

The most recent bank he is accused of robbing is a Wells Fargo Bank in Everett on May 9. He is also suspected in four other bank robberies, including Banner Bank in Lynnwood on April 4, when he got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say he did not take any money from the most recent incident in Everett.

“The teller told officers that a male entered the bank and handed her a note demanding money,” Everett Police wrote in a press release. “When she hesitated, the male left. No weapons were seen or implied and no money was taken.”

Surveillance footage of the Everett incident can be viewed on YouTube at this link.

Detectives believe this same male has been robbing Puget Sound banks since the middle of last year:

-6/27/16 Red Canoe Credit Union (33616 Pacific Highway S. – Federal Way)

-7/25/16 Red Canoe Credit Union (601 39th Ave. S.E. – Puyallup)

-9/16/16 Sound Credit Union (1802 N. Pearl St. – Tacoma)

-4/04/17 Banner Bank (18415 33rd Ave. W. – Lynnwood)

-5/09/17 Wells Fargo Bank (1801 Broadway Ave. – Everett)

Anyone with information about these robberies, or knows the suspect, is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.