Happening nearby: Intersection of Maple Road/Ash Way to close Monday through fall 2018

Snohomish County and the city of Lynnwood will close the intersection of Maple Road and Ash Way starting Monday, April 23 through November 2018 for construction.

The Interurban Trail will also close between Beech Road (behind the Target store) and Alder Way.

The project will reconstruct approximately 700 feet of Maple Road and 600 feet of Ash Way, plus parts of the Interurban Trail, to help ease flooding in the area. When finished, the intersection will be raised roughly five feet above its current elevation.

