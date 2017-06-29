Happening nearby: InSpark Coworking offers workshop series on Thursdays for business owners

As business owners, it’s easy to get lost in the nuts and bolts of your business. That’s why Tracey Warren, chief connection officer at InSpark Coworking started “Spark Your Business” – a hands-on workshop series created to support entrepreneurs and small business owners as they work to grow their businesses.

These bring-your-own-lunch events are every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. The group will provide one hour every week to work on a specific topic for the purpose of growing business. These workshops are intended “get your hands dirty”, and attendees will leave with practical ideas and actionable items that will propel them forward. An additional bonus is the opportunity to meet other local business owners.

In the coming weeks, InSpark will be covering topics such as goal setting, podcasting, blogging, being referral ready and others. “Local business owners are providing the content, so it’s truly a collaborative venture,” Warren said.

Attendees are also invited to stay after the event to experience what coworking is like.

These events are free and are held at InSpark Coworking 16824 44th Ave. W., Ste. 130 in Lynnwood.

For more information, please visit http://www.insparkcoworking.com or visit visit InSpark Coworking’s Facebook page.