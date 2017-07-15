Happening nearby: Inaugural Anderson Summer School Brewfest on July 29

Adults can attend a certain kind of summer school on Saturday, July 29.

McMenamins introduces its Inaugural Anderson Summer School Brewfest in Bothell on that day.

Guests of the first annual festival will be able to sample more than 50 handcrafted beers and ciders from more than 30 breweries across the Pacific Northwest, including Diamond Knot, which has a location in Mountlake Terrace.

The event will be held in McMenamins Anderson School, a former junior high school turned destination hotel. Musical acts – Bigfoot Mojo, The Talbott Brothers and Ragged Union – will perform from 1-10 p.m.

The event is free to attend for all ages, though attendees 21 and older will need to purchase tokens for beer pours. Tokens cost $1.75 each, or a package including a pint glass and 12 tokens is available for $25.

A full list of participating breweries is available at this link.

Details

What: Inaugural Anderson Summer School Brewfest

When: Saturday, July 29 from noon – 10 p.m.

Where: McMenamins Anderson School

18607 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011

Event Pricing: Package with pint glass & 12 tokens: $25 | Tokens: $1.75 each

All ages welcome, 21+ to drink