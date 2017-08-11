Happening nearby: Happiness Sprinkling Project comes to Lynnwood on Aug. 12

Community members are invited to sprinkle a little happiness on the corner of Alderwood Mall Parkway and 196th Street Southwest on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Happiness sprinkling is when a group of people gather wearing yellow and hold signs of encouragement to create a little happiness for those who see them.

A similar group gathered last year — click here to learn more about it.

Those who want to participate on Saturday, Aug. 12 can meet at the Mr. Kleen Statino at 19611 Alderwood Mall Parkway from 11 a.m. to noon.