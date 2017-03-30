Happening nearby: Grand opening for Lynnwood pharmacy focused on clients with special needs

A new pharmacy focusing on assisting those with special needs is celebrating its grand opening in Lynnwood on Sunday, April 2.

Serk Apothecary is a full-service pharmacy offering everything you come to expect from a pharmacy, but also offers a variety of hypo-allergenic supplements, therapeutic products and educational materials for kids with autism, ADHD and other developmental conditions. Resources are also available for caregivers, educators and therapists.

“As a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, I know the limitations first-hand for finding products for special needs kids locally,” said Serkalem Amede, pharmacist and owner of Serk Apothecary. “This is more than just a business, it is my calling.”

The grand opening celebration on Sunday, April 2 will run from noon to 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, customer giveaways and a grand prize drawing for an iPod Nano and a Fitbit.

Serk Apothecary is located at 19410 36th Ave. W., Ste. 3 in Lynnwood.