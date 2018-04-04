Happening nearby: Gloria Dei Lutheran Spring Bazaar set for April 21

Community members are invited to shop their hearts out at Gloria Dei Lutheran’s Spring Bazaar on Saturday, April 21.

According to the event’s Facebook page, there will be homemade items, jewelry from Chloe & Isabel, 31 Bags, LulaRoe clothing, Nail Street, Lipsense, Scentsy, It-works, Cleaning products and more.

There will also be baked good and beverages for purchase. All profits from food sales will go to Seattle Children’s Cardiac Intensive Care unit.

The Spring Bazaar runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at 3215 Larch Way.