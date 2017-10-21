Happening nearby: Global Youth Initiative event in Edmonds Oct. 25

A free Global Youth Initiative event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 3-5 p.m. to empower youth to become great leaders.

The Global Youth Initiative is an international movement led by members of the John Maxwell Team. Hundreds of members host free leadership events for youth ages 8 to 18. These events take place in communities and cities across the globe throughout the month of October. The purpose of these events is to reach youth, focusing on topics ranging from self-esteem to leadership values and principles.

“Through the John Maxwell Team’s Global Youth Initiative, we have the opportunity to shape tomorrow’s leaders today,” said leadership expert Gloria Burgess. “Our goal is to spark an intentional, lifelong interest in leadership in our youth. We also want to help young people recognize and enhance the positive leadership qualities that they already have.”

In Edmonds, longtime residents Gloria and John Burgess will host the local Global Youth Initiative event. The event on Oct. 25 is free and will be held at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N.

Admission is open to youth, parents, and the community. RSVPs are welcomed at http://evite.me/ad7a7c5Whf.