Happening nearby: Funtastic Playtorium at Alderwood Mall celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

Approximately 200 people attended Funtastic Playtorium’s grand opening celebration on Saturday at its Alderwood Mall location, with Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

“When the private sector, and the nonprofit sector, and our religious communities — when all of them come together, they also have a very strong role to play in the development of a child,” Lt. Governor Habib said. “Children, they not only need to learn. They also need to play. That’s an important part of development.”

The children’s play center is inside the mall, located near JCPenney, and is already open. According to a post on Facebook, the center is ideal for kids 1-10 years old.

Another Funtastic Playtorium is located at Factoria.

–Story and photos by David Carlos