Happening nearby: Free western swing dance instruction on Sunday, Feb. 12

Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles, 19223 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on the second Sunday of every month, continues to offer free Western Swing dance instruction in the 45 minutes prior to each month’s showcase band.

Neighbors and community members are invited to come to dance instruction at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and stay for live music from 1-5 p.m. It’s fun and it’s free!

If you find you like and want to support this kind of music, you can join the society through this link: http://www.nwwsms.com.