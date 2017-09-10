Happening nearby: Firefighters to host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Edmonds Monday

Firefighters are inviting the public to a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sept. 11, 9:11 a.m., at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park in front of Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds.

The park features a memorial to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center. The beam, obtained by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in 2011, is supported by two stainless steel towers that sit above a pentagonal foundation. Two stainless steel and glass walls honor the nearly 3,000 victims who were killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers.

The ceremony is hosted by International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 1828, representing employees of Snohomish County Fire District 1. The program will feature the Fire District 1 Honor Guard; bugler Debbie Dawson, a retired Edmonds police employee; and a moment of silence. Speakers will include retired Fire District 1 Capt. Andy Speier, a former New York firefighter who returned to the city immediately following the Sept. 11 attack to assist with rescue efforts. Firefighters attending are encouraged to wear dress uniform.

In addition, the City of Edmonds announced that all flags are to be flown at half-staff Sept 11 for National Patriot Day, the annual memorial to the victims of the 2001 tragedy.