Happening nearby: FD1 honors seven retirees during special ceremony

On Wednesday, Fire District 1 and the International Association of Firefighters Local 1828 honored seven retirees at a special ceremony at the District’s Martha Lake station.
Retirees honored for their years of service to the citizens of Fire District 1 were:
- Fire Chief Ed Widdis
- Battalion Chief Pat Hepler
- Captain Brent Chomos
- Captain Gren Legge
- Captain Darrin Kelly
- Firefighter Steve Lindsey
- Firefighter James Martin
Fire District 1 is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, with full-time staffing at 12 fire stations. The department serves 200,000 residents in unincorporated south Snohomish County, Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.