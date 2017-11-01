Happening nearby: Ex-KING meteorologist Jeff Renner to address climate change Nov. 2

Jeff Renner, former chief meteorologist and science reporter with Seattle’s KING-TV, will speak about climate change at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Renner has served on the boards of the American Meteorological Society and Climate Central, and has participated in conferences at the White House and the Vatican. He has a degree in atmospheric sciences from the University of Washington and in science journalism from the University of Wisconsin.

This presentation, open to the public, is being sponsored by the Committee on Care of Creation, a subgroup of the Peace and Justice Commission at Holy Rosary. Also sponsoring is the Interfaith Climate Action group of Edmonds, a consortium of local churches “answering the moral imperative to do something about climate change.”

Dr. Sandy Brown, pastor of Edmonds United Methodist Church, which spearheaded the founding of Interfaith Climate Action, will address the audience after Renner’s talk. Brown will suggest ways for individuals to reduce their carbon footprints and help create a healthier environment. He will explain the local contest, Taming Bigfoot Edmonds, being directed by a steering committee of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee and Interfaith Climate Action.

Taming Bigfoot Edmonds (TBE) is a three-month-long competition for teams of seven people each to document their monthly use of water, gas, oil, electricity, non-recyclable garbage, and other consumer habits that have a measurable carbon effect. The first month, starting Jan. 1, 2018, will measure business as usual. The following two months will be an attempt by each team to lower its total carbon “score,” followed by a closing event celebration and awarding of many prizes on a date near Earth Day in April.

Thursday’s meeting attendees will be given an opportunity to sign up for the contest.

Father John Whitney, S.J., pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish, Seattle, will offer an invocation at the beginning of the Nov. 2 event. He is a noted speaker and writer on Pope Francis’s encyclical, “Laudato Si: On Care for Our Common Home.”